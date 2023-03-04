Berenberg Bank Boosts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 490

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.67) to GBX 490 ($5.91) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.32) on Tuesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 239 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The company has a market cap of £797.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,278.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.45.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

