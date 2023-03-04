Berenberg Bank Boosts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 490

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.67) to GBX 490 ($5.91) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
DAL stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.32) on Tuesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 239 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The company has a market cap of £797.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,278.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.45.
About Dalata Hotel Group
