Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.75.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
BERY opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.