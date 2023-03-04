Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

