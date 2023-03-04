Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,801 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Best Buy worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

