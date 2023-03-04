Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52, RTT News reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.70-$6.50 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $109.28.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

