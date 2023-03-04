Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.70-$6.50 EPS.

Best Buy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Best Buy by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Best Buy by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

