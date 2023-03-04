Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52, RTT News reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.70-$6.50 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $161,121,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after acquiring an additional 530,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

