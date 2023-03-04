Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.53) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $433.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.