BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BigCommerce stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,010 shares of company stock worth $114,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 436,070 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 655,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

