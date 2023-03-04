BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BigCommerce stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,010 shares of company stock worth $114,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 436,070 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 655,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

