BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BigCommerce Price Performance
BigCommerce stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
Insider Activity at BigCommerce
In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,010 shares of company stock worth $114,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BigCommerce
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Further Reading
