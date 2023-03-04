Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Biglari Trading Up 0.2 %

BH stock opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Biglari has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $184.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Biglari in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Biglari by 81.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Biglari by 33.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Biglari by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

