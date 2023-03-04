BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 874 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $19,883.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $226,170.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Todd Berard sold 3,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $87,535.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Todd Berard sold 501 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $8,466.90.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BLFS opened at $23.93 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.