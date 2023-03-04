BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $27,368.25 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $27,368.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

About BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

