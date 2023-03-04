BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $27,368.25 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $27,368.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
