Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24 Hour Volume of $165,163.82 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and $165,163.82 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00207918 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00097931 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00058896 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00053844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000351 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.