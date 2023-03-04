Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $16.13 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.13 or 0.00072084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $282.56 million and $4.64 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00173677 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

