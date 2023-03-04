Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $116,080.50 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.59518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.7345038 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $328,504.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

