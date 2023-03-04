BitShares One Day Trading Volume Hits $617,477.83 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. BitShares has a market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $617,477.83 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00006973 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004718 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

