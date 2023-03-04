BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $658.45 million and $10.26 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00006962 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004834 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.0000007 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $9,651,250.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

