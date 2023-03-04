BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Reduced by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,572 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $185,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.19.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

