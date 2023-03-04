Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 4.7 %

BDI opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. The firm has a market cap of C$422.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.61. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.70.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 829,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,815,405.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $22,741 and have sold 13,700 shares valued at $64,044. 24.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

