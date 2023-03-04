BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HYT opened at $8.93 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

