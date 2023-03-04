BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 78,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0868 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

