BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MUA opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

