BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

MPA stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPA. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

