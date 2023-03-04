BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 611,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 257,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,401. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 18.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCPC. Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

