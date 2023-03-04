Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Boosted by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block in the first quarter worth about $387,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Block by 7.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Block by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock worth $17,532,598. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

