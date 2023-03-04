Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

BWAQ stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Blue World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

