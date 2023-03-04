Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BPMC. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,299,000 after acquiring an additional 127,048 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

