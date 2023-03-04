Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $34,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $27,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

