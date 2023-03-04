B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.9 %

BMRRY traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.6671 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.73) to GBX 485 ($5.85) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.50.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

