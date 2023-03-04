BNP Paribas Lowers OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.52.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

OMVKY opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $61.05.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

