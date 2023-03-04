BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

