BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Update

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 733,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.7 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of BOC Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

BOC Aviation stock remained flat at C$7.70 during trading on Friday. 1,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850. BOC Aviation has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.59.

BOC Aviation Ltd. engages in the provision of aircraft lease management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific; Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Europe; and Middle East and Africa; and Americas. It also owns and manages aircrafts such as Airbus A320CEO, A320NEO, A330, Boeing 737NG, Boeing 777-300ER, and freighters.

