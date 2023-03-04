Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 0.5 %

Bouygues stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,345. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

