Braintrust Hits One Day Trading Volume of $707,862.21 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $74.18 million and $707,862.21 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004153 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00423295 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,383.60 or 0.28611934 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.