BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,764,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

