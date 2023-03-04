BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,764,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance
BrewBilt Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrewBilt Manufacturing (BBRW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.