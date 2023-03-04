BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 120,000 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $1,315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,729,833.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $568,934.60.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %
BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $13.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Read More
