BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Brian C. Stephenson Sells 62,692 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $687,104.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
