Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Price Performance

BHG opened at $0.45 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Health Group

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC grew its position in Bright Health Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 79,937,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 624,252 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 42,022,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 336,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,446,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.