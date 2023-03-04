Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.57.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.