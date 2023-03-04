Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) is Library Research Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Library Research Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,118 shares during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education accounts for approximately 0.5% of Library Research Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Library Research Ltd owned about 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

NYSE:BEDU opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education ( NYSE:BEDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

