British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $405.52

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.52 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 445.06 ($5.37). British Land shares last traded at GBX 442.90 ($5.34), with a volume of 969,040 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 740.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 433.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 405.53.

In other news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £7,560.86 ($9,123.76). Insiders have bought 1,986 shares of company stock valued at $785,859 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

