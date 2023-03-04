Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $720.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $676.81.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.7 %

AVGO stock opened at $632.76 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $583.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 75.05% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

