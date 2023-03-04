Brokerages Set Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Target Price at $6.88

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Caring purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,622.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Caring purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,622.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,718.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 358,000 shares of company stock worth $1,342,120 over the last 90 days. 73.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Membership Collective Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $351.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.23. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.