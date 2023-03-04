Brokerages Set Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) PT at $250.00

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKGAY. UBS Group raised Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

