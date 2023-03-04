Brokerages Set Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) PT at $250.00

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKGAY. UBS Group raised Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Rating)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)

