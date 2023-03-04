Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Price Target at $76.10

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,680,000 after purchasing an additional 469,994 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

