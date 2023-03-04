Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $139.00

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $120.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Insider Activity

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Royal Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Royal Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

