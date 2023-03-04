Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38. Approximately 270,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 467,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Buckle Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Buckle by 2,635.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Articles

