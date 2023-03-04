Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,042,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 6,342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,213.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

BDWBF stock remained flat at $3.12 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

