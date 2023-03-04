Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,042,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 6,342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,213.0 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
BDWBF stock remained flat at $3.12 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
