Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,010 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after acquiring an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 56.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,341,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after buying an additional 482,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,750,000 after buying an additional 468,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

