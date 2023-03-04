Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BHLL remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 604,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,335. Bunker Hill Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
