Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BHLL remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 604,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,335. Bunker Hill Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

