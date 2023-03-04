Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Burlington Stores stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.81. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.